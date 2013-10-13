Newton's four TDs lead Panthers to rout of Vikings

Published: Oct 13, 2013 at 09:22 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Cam Newton threw for three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and the Carolina Panthers romped past Adrian Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday.

Peterson finished with 62 yards on 10 carries and 21 yards on three receptions, but the Vikings (1-4) trailed the whole game and didn't have much use after halftime for Peterson. The NFL MVP learned Friday a 2-year-old son of his died in South Dakota of injuries from alleged abuse.

Matt Cassel threw two interceptions, both to Mike Mitchell, and the Panthers (2-3) responded each time with a touchdown.

Whether the team was distracted by the tragedy or not, the Vikings were thoroughly embarrassed on both sides of the ball.

