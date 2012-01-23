Newton replaces Manning on NFC Pro Bowl squad

"He set a standard, a very high standard for any rookie quarterback coming in, and he wants to improve," Rivera said. "He's gotten better in so many different areas. His basic fundamentals just continue to get better and better. Mentally, he's getting the grasp of this offense. He's understanding defenses better and better. You're starting to see leadership come out of him. He's really taken his game to next level, and there's so much room for him to grow. He's got such a high ceiling."