Newton replaces Manning on NFC Pro Bowl squad

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 05:13 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers rookie quarterback Cam Newton has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl squad.

Newton, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 draft, was the first alternate and replaces New York's Eli Manning on the team. The Giants beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC championship to advance to Super Bowl XLVI.

Newton completed 310 of 517 passes for 4,051 yards passing, the most ever by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. He threw for 21 touchdowns with 17 interceptions this season to post an 84.5 quarterback rating.

Newton's 14 rushing touchdowns are the most ever by an NFL quarterback. He became the first quarterback ever to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 500 yards.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday in Honolulu.

