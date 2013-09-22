Newton, Panthers give Rivera much-needed win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, and Carolina's defense sacked Eli Manning seven times as the Panthers handed Tom Coughlin his worst defeat as coach of the New York Giants, 38-0 Sunday.
It was the largest margin of victory in Panthers history, and might help save coach Ron Rivera's job following a 0-2 start.
The Panthers allowed Newton to run out of the read option, which helped open up an offense that had been mostly stagnant in losses to Seattle and Buffalo.
Newton had 223 yards passing and threw two touchdowns passes to Brandon LaFell and one to Ted Ginn Jr. He ran for 45 yards and his first TD of the season.
The Giants are in trouble: Of the 161 teams that have started the season 0-3 since 1978, only five made the NFL playoffs.
