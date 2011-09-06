Newton makes NFL debut in Arizona

Why to watch

You're not a football fan if you aren't intrigued to see how Cam Newton adjusts to the pro game and how his athleticism immediately translates. Despite the lockout and no OTAs and all of that, the first overall pick is starting. He might make more plays than some would suspect, though obviously there will be mistakes made as well. Oh, and Kevin Kolb, after more than a season's worth of rumors that he'd be heading to Arizona, makes his debit under center for the Cardinals.