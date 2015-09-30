Around the NFL

Newton: 'I should never have to question my safety'

Published: Sep 30, 2015 at 08:14 AM

Cam Newton tried the "On to Cincinnati" move when the topic of Ed Hochuli came up on Wednesday -- tried being the operative word.

Newton created a stir Sunday when he told reporters that official Hochuli told him he was "not old enough" to receive a late-hit call during Sunday's win over the Saints. Hochuli denied making the comment.

Newton dodged two initial questions about Hochuli, responding "Focused and moving to Tampa Bay." A reporter later asked if there is a gray area in the late-hit rule and whether it changes on a game-by-game basis.

"I'm not sure. My opinion: Everyone has to be held to a standard," Newton said. "As a referee, as a player, we always have that interaction with the refs and they said before the game, 'You know, I'm here to protect you.' So not digging into what happened, it just has to be brought up that no matter what player I am, what type of talents I have, what I do, as an official, I have to trust that he has my health in his benefit.

"Whatever play is being held, I should never have to question my safety. That's the big thing you have to get from it. Where I'm out there and I do not believe that another person has my best interest, so I can get hit all day and if the flag is not called, then shame on whoever. I just wanted to bring that to everybody's attention that, yeah, I may run, you know. Statistics say Cam gets hit more than any other quarterback. Yeah, because I do a lot of running. Yet if it's a late hit, if I'm sliding, I don't want to get hit."

Newton was asked how long he believes he'll have to be in the league to get the call he did not get on Sunday.

"My focus is Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

There you go. Newton obviously is still unhappy with the events of Sunday. We're sure his next interaction with Hochuli won't be awkward at all.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Ravens

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens despite ankle and toe injuries, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday night, per a source.
news

Eagles expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night.
news

Falcons hiring Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

The Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.
news

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I feel like Saquon should've been paid' before Daniel Jones

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is headed for another offseason of uncertainty. One teammate, Kayvon Thibodeaux, believes the club should have taken care of its running back last year -- ahead of quarterback Daniel Jones.
news

Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator

The New England Patriots are expected to hire defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per sources.
news

Niners' Deebo Samuel unafraid of physicality going into NFC title game: 'I ain't protecting nothing'

The 49ers will have one of their most valuable weapons out on the field on Sunday. After suffering a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel is ready to go and is not afraid to do whatever it takes to win. "I ain't protecting nothing," Samuel told reporters on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears hire Eric Washington as their new defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears are hiring former Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington to lead their defense, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, per a source.
news

Travis Kelce on 'resilient' Chiefs ahead of AFC title game: 'You saw the struggles, you saw the growth'

Kansas City is days away from making its sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance. Travis Kelce has been there for them all, and perhaps none has required such a grind -- something he believes makes the latest iteration of the Chiefs stand out.
news

Aaron Jones confident in Packers' future: 'We're gonna be dangerous. We're gonna be special'

Lost in the immediate disappointment of Green Bay's Divisional Round loss to the 49ers was the makings of a team on the rise. Packers RB Aaron Jones is among those who feel the Packers have laid the foundation to be major players moving forward.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens in AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for with the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Lions-49ers in NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for with the Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.