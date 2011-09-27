News is grim for second straight year for Bucs safety

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed safety Cody Grimm on injured reserve Tuesday with an injury to his right knee, reported the St. Petersburg Times.
Grimm was hurt while tackling Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner in the third quarter of Sunday's 16-13 Tampa Bay victory. His right knee appeared to hit the helmet of linebacker Geno Hayes, who suffered a concussion on the play.
Grimm missed the team's final six games last season with a broken left leg.
Bucs coach Raheem Morris had said Monday that Grimm injured his MCL and the team was awaiting results from an MRI to determine other possible damage.