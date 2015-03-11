Around the NFL

New York Jets trade for Ryan Fitzpatrick

Published: Mar 11, 2015 at 05:11 AM

Quarterback dominoes are falling fast.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Texans are trading quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets for a late-round draft pick.

NFL Media's Albert Breer and Kimberly Jones earlier reported there was a good chance Fitzpatrick would be dealt to New York, citing sources from both teams.

Breer revealed the Jets' interest in the 32-year-old veteran earlier this week. The writing was on the wall for the former Ram, Bengal, Bill and Titan once the Texansinked Brian Hoyer and re-signed Ryan Mallett earlier this week.

For the Jets, Fitzpatrick represents an ideal scenario. He knows Chan Gailey's system well and will be able to challenge Geno Smith in a way that Michael Vick was never able to.

While the Jets are hoping that Smith could still rebound and be the quarterback they'd hoped, Fitzpatrick has proven to be one of the league's most dependable reserve options.

Under Gailey in Buffalo, Fitzpatrick completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 10,232 yards, 71 touchdowns and 54 interceptions.

