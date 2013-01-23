New York Jets to explore all options with Darrelle Revis

The New York Jets are expected to explore all options on cornerback Darrelle Revis' future, two sources apprised of the team's plans said Wednesday.
Dysfunction in the Big Apple
Going back to discussions with general manager candidates, Jets owner Woody Johnson has expressed a need to figure out where the team is headed with Revis. And with some doubt that a long-term contract could be on the horizon, given the tenor of previous negotiations and the Jets' salary-cap situation, the idea of a trade would be one of the options considered by the team and new GM John Idzik.
Revis wants to be and always has wanted to be a Jet for the rest of his NFL career, a source close to the player told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Revis is due $6 million (with a $9 million cap hit) in 2013, and, per terms of his contract, he can't receive the Jets' franchise tag in 2014. Revis ended his 2010 holdout from the Jets by signing a seven-year contract that could void after four years, based on the cornerback hitting training-camp reporting dates.
Further complicating matters with Revis is the fact he is coming off anterior cruciate ligament surgery, and any team trading for him likely would want to lock him up and not assume the risk his current contract sets up, with the All-Pro's ability to walk next March.
"Let's say he's healthy," one rival AFC executive said. "Then he should command a good return. But even then, it's hard to say because not every team is willing to pay that freight (in draft picks and/or players), then assume the contract situation."
Revis is due a $1 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2013 league year, creating something of a mid-March deadline. He's also set for a $1 million workout bonus and a $1 million reporting bonus, due at the start of the training camp, in addition to his $3 million base salary.