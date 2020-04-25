New York Jets select FIU QB James Morgan in fourth

The Jets were expected to snag a young project to sit behind Darnold and they found that man in Morgan, who has the upside NFL teams like to take chances on during Day 3 of the draft. The fourth round might be high for a developmental prospect for a team with a bevy of needs, but it could pay off in a big way down the road if Morgan grows into an NFL caliber player who could either be a spot starter in New York or trade bait in a few years.