New York Jets select FIU QB James Morgan in fourth

Published: Apr 25, 2020 at 06:27 AM
Kevin Patra

The New York Jets landed a young backup quarterback to groom behind Sam Darnold.

Gang Green selected James Morgan with the No. 125 pick.

The Florida International signal-caller owns an NFL caliber cannon with good velocity who can get through a progression quickly and can buy time in the pocket. A pro-style quarterback, Morgan combines poise, good arm and ability to read from the pocket. A captain at FIU, Morgan's physical upside, intelligence, self-assurance, and competitiveness, are all traits NFL scouts adore.

Morgan enters the NFL as a developmental prospect, needing to improve his decision-making after taking a lot of risks with the ball in college.

The Jets were expected to snag a young project to sit behind Darnold and they found that man in Morgan, who has the upside NFL teams like to take chances on during Day 3 of the draft. The fourth round might be high for a developmental prospect for a team with a bevy of needs, but it could pay off in a big way down the road if Morgan grows into an NFL caliber player who could either be a spot starter in New York or trade bait in a few years.

