New York Jets season preview: Gaining ground

There's a reason Fitzpatrick is about to start a game with his sixth team. The Harvard grad is the ultimate bridge guy, but the Jets haven't figured out what's on the other side yet. Fourth-round pick Bryce Petty is a raw prospect and it's unclear how the team would react if Geno ever got another meaningful snap. (Support for Smith was suspiciously scant after The Punch.) Also, there is the chance that Marshall stirs things up in the wrong way. This has been known to happen, and a Marshall/Jets marriage almost feels destined for drama of some sort. And, oh yeah, Sheldon Richardson seems to be in the midst of a quarter-life crisis.