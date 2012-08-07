New York Jets' Rex Ryan will win a Super Bowl -- one day

Last year, at the NFL Scouting Combine, with an NFL Network camera following him into the interview room, Ryan walked to the interview stage like a WWE wrestler before declaring the Jets would win the big one. Remember, this was February of 2011, just weeks before labor Armageddon ground the offseason to a halt. Everyone in the room knew the free-agency period wasn't going to start on time. Ryan didn't know who was going to be on his team. As I watched the scene unfold, my jaw dropped to the floor. Ryan had officially jumped the shark, securing his future as the boy who cried Super Bowl.