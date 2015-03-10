New York Jets release wideout Percy Harvin

The Jets released the talented wide receiver on Tuesday, the team announced, just days after acquiring Brandon Marshall in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Harvin is free to sign with any team.
The Jets acquired Harvin from the Seahawks last October in a move designed to spark a sagging offense, and in Seattle's case, to rid the locker room of a perceived problem child. Former Jets general manager John Idzik memorably called the trade a "potential coup" for New York.
It didn't quite work out that way, as Harvin -- working in a subpar offense plagued by poor quarterback play -- failed to make a significant impact across eight games. The Jets were not locked into any guaranteed money to Harvin beyond the 2014 season, and were faced with a decision to pay Harvin $10.5 million in 2015, release him, or make an attempt to restructure his contract.
In the end, they chose to trade for Marshall, a safer and more cost-effective option for the franchise.
Harvin is still just 26 and possesses rare playmaking ability. There should be a healthy market for his services, despite the fact that he'll be with his fourth team in seven seasons by Week 1.
