New York Jets ink fourth-round QB Bryce Petty

Third-round linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin -- a versatile rotational piece -- and seventh round defensive tackle Deon Simon also signed Thursday. Fifth-round O-lineman Jarvis Harrison put pen to paper on Wednesday night.
Petty, a fourth-round pick, is an intriguing prospect tossed into the Jets quarterback equation after they traded up in the draft to select the strong-armed passer.
While Petty's name might be mentioned with Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick during the offseason, make no mistake, the Baylor prospect is likely at least a year or two away from contributing during a regular season game.
NFL Media's Albert Breer noted this week that personnel people he spoke with leading up to the draft believe prospects coming out of Baylor's spread offense are much bigger projections than other spread systems, such as Oregon.
Petty might have the physical tools to become a thoroughbred down the line, but he needs to be broken in. The Jets' starting gig remains a two-horse race.
