Around the NFL

New York Jets fire Rex Ryan, John Idzik

Published: Dec 29, 2014 at 12:29 AM

The writing has been on the wall for a long time, and now it's reality: the Jets have fired Rex Ryan. Second-year general manager John Idzik was also let go.

The pair was informed of their fate early Monday morning, the team announced.

The popular head coach brought the Jets out of relative obscurity in the world's biggest market back in 2009. He led New York to the AFC title game twice in his first two seasons and even scored a book deal and contract extension. But he never reached the playoffs again.

The defensive-minded coach's time was marred by inconsistent quarterback play, a knock on his resume that he was never able to overcome despite going through several different coordinators. The team drafted two quarterbacks in the first or second round -- Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith -- neither of whom could buoy an offense strong enough to complement Ryan's dominant defenses. Ryan leaves the Jets with a 46-50 record.

"We're in the win business and we're not winning, so I thought this was something I had to do. I didn't get into football to do this, it's a necessary step for me to do this. I had to do it and I thought it was in the best interest of the team to do it," Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters Monday.

"It became pretty apparent during the season as we progressed that the team was not getting better. And, as Parcells said, you are what your record says you are. It was obvious that we had to make a change -- it was obvious to me, anyway."

"It was a long run. I think (Ryan) had a tremendous impact. Because I think he made the team relevant in some respects," Johnson added. "He did some very good coaching and I knew that every Friday when I talked to him I felt very confident."

Ryan's rapid rise in New York was able to mask some talent deficiencies that were always boiling underneath the surface, deficiencies that were made worse under Idzik's brief tenure. Despite a wealth of cap space and surplus of draft picks, the general manager could not supply a sturdy option under center, or a reliable cornerback to operate within Ryan's defense.

This is why Johnson's approach to hiring the next general manager will change. After using an executive search firm in 2012, a move that turned off multiple candidates, Johnson opted for the combination of Ron Wolf and Charley Casserly. The pair will act as consultants to hire the next general manager and, eventually, head coach.

As NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted on Sunday, Johnson is searching for a candidate with more of a personnel background.

It will be about time. Ryan did not have the backing of that type of general manager during his six-year tenure in New York. Instead, he had a general manager whose rapid fall from grace seemed to be cemented during a rambling press conference earlier this season. On Monday's NFL AM, Rapoport mentioned the bevy of agents and executives sharing in a similar opinion during the bizarre moment: It was "embarrassing," and the general manager was in over his head.

As Rapoport noted, Ryan will search for another head coaching opportunity. Potential openings in Chicago, Oakland and Atlanta would certainly be appealing. If not, Ryan will go into television -- he retained a media agent in the event that he would move in front of the camera.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals sign first-round WR Ja'Marr Chase to rookie deal

The Bengals' dream pairing of former LSU standouts is officially under contract. Cincinnati signed first-round selection ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, along with Texas DE ﻿Joseph Ossai﻿.
news

Cowboys not interested in trading LB Leighton Vander Esch

Rumors about the Cowboys moving on from Leighton Vander Esch via trade or release have swirled since the draft. That's all they are: talk.

Jane Slater reports that while other teams are interested in the LB, the Cowboys are not interested in a trade.
news

Bruce Arians: Kyle Trask not far behind Andrew Luck 'mentally-wise' as a rookie

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians provided his latest eyebrow-raising comment when he compared second-round rookie ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ to Andrew Luck, who Arians worked with as a rookie in Indianapolis. Arians said that while Trask doesn't have Luck's physical gifts, the mental acumen is there.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: QB Burrow looks like the 'same old Joe' 

By all accounts, ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is on track to return good as new when the Bengals open up training camp in July. During OTAs, the QB is already turning heads and stinging hands.
news

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin progressing from ACL tear, ready to 'compete' for snaps in training camp

The Cowboys' injury-riddled 2020 campaign saw so many big-name players go down with injury, tight end ﻿Blake Jarwin﻿'s Week 1 ACL tear gets lost in the shuffle. The TE is on the mend and eager to get his starting job back.
news

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy: 'I feel like I've matured' after drop-filled rookie campaign

As a rookie, Jerry Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three scores, but also had 10 dropped passes. Now, the Denver Broncos wideout thinks he's matured, his concentration has improved and the drops will decrease.
news

Bruce Arians says Tom Brady's knee recovery could limit him at minicamp: 'He may be doing a lot of coaching'

﻿Tom Brady﻿'s offseason knee procedure could keep him from fully participating in mandatory minicamp, but don't expect him to completely take it easy. "We'll see what the doctors say," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said. "He may be doing a lot of coaching."
news

Delanie Walker to work out for 49ers on Wednesday

﻿Delanie Walker﻿ could be headed back to where his NFL career began. The free-agent TE is flying to Santa Clara for a workout with the 49ers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo reports. The 36-year-old spent the first seven years of his career in San Francisco.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: 'I'm going to approach this like I do every season: like it's my last'

Ben Roethlisberger returns to Pittsburgh for his 18th season in what feels like a swan song for the 39-year-old, but the QB insists he is treating 2021 no different than any other season.
news

Roundup: Texans sign former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

Nick Caserio's continued work in his first offseason in Houston has seen him add another familiar face to the Texans' roster. Houston signed former Patriots RB ﻿Rex Burkhead﻿ to a one-year deal.
news

Joe Burrow wants Bengals' offense to be 'more explosive' downfield in 2021

Joe Burrow's rehab from an ACL tear allowed the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback time to assess his play from an abbreviated rookie season. Burrow said one area he needs to improve in Year 2 is his deep-ball accuracy to create more explosive plays.
news

Ex-Washington RT Morgan Moses to visit Bears; OT met with Jets last week

The Bears and Washington Football Team could effectively swap OTs. Ex-Washington right tackle ﻿Morgan Moses﻿ is visiting Chicago on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reports. Washington released Moses after signing ﻿Charles Leno Jr.﻿, whom the Bears cut.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW