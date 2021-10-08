What to watch for in New York Jets-Atlanta Falcons in London

9:30 a.m. ET | NFL Network | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)





After a one-season hiatus of international action due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL will touch down in the United Kingdom once again on Sunday.

In the first of two straight weeks featuring games from London, star rookie ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Zach Wilson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and the New York Jets will face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on NFL Network.

Gang Green will play in London for just the second time in franchise history. It will likewise be a second trip for the Falcons.

Here are three things to watch Sunday morning when the Falcons and Jets collide in England:



