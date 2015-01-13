Around the NFL

New York Jets announce Todd Bowles as head coach

Published: Jan 13, 2015
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets have a new head coach.

The team hired former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source involved in the process. Bowles texted NFL Media's Albert Breer to confirm that he is accepting the Jets' four-year offer.

Bowles officially signed the deal on Wednesday after spending Tuesday afternoon and evening with the team's brass, including recently hired general manager Mike Maccagnan. The contract is four years worth more than $16 million, according to Rapoport, per a source informed of the Jets' plans.

Although it seems peculiar on the surface that the Jets would turn to a defensive-minded coach after parting with one of the game's top defensive minds in Rex Ryan, Bowles will curb the circus atmosphere that settled over the organization for the past few seasons.

Bowles has been making the interview rounds since taking the interim reins with the Dolphins late in the 2011 season. His stock rose this year after unleashing maniacal blitzes and creative schemes to compensate for the loss of several defensive stars in Arizona.

"The guy is special," one NFL coach said of Bowles, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "People just don't understand, they don't make them like that anymore."

The Cardinals' average of 19.5 points allowed is fifth in the NFL since Bowles took over as coordinator in 2013, particularly excelling in the fourth quarter. The secondary will have to be overhauled in New York, but Bowles has plenty of talent with which to work on the front seven.

The Jets were impressed with Bowles' leadership, ability to relate to players and the flexibility he has shown with personnel, per Breer. Former Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey is expected to be the team's offensive coordinator, Rapoport adds. Dolphins defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers will join Bowles in New York as defensive coordinator. 

Gailey helped Ryan Fitzpatrick land an unlikely six-year, $59 million contract in October 2011. He will need more of that magic to bring out the best in Geno Smith or another quarterback acquired in the coming offseason.

Now that the Jets have beaten the Falcons to the punch on Bowles, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the name to watch in Atlanta.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest coaching moves and makes our 'overly confident' calls for Championship Sunday. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

