Giants signing DT Danny Shelton to one-year deal

Danny Shelton has found a new home.
The veteran defensive tackle is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
A former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, Shelton moved on to New England via trade in 2018, appearing in 29 games over two seasons with the Patriots and recording 40 tackles (three for loss), three sacks and one forced fumble over that span. Shelton left New England for a two-year contract with Detroit in 2020, appearing in 12 games and recording 37 tackles (two for loss) and one sack before he was released on the eve of the new league year earlier this month.
When healthy, Shelton has been an adequate-at-worst defensive tackle and will compete for a starting role in New York's 3-4 defense as a nose tackle on a line that also includes Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. Should Shelton achieve peak performance, the Giants will have assembled a quality defensive front in an offseason in which New York also added Adoree' Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo to its defense, and retained Williams on a three-year deal.