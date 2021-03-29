Around the NFL

Giants signing DT Danny Shelton to one-year deal

Published: Mar 29, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Danny Shelton has found a new home.

The veteran defensive tackle is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

A former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, Shelton moved on to New England via trade in 2018, appearing in 29 games over two seasons with the Patriots and recording 40 tackles (three for loss), three sacks and one forced fumble over that span. Shelton left New England for a two-year contract with Detroit in 2020, appearing in 12 games and recording 37 tackles (two for loss) and one sack before he was released on the eve of the new league year earlier this month.

When healthy, Shelton has been an adequate-at-worst defensive tackle and will compete for a starting role in New York's 3-4 defense as a nose tackle on a line that also includes Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence﻿. Should Shelton achieve peak performance, the Giants will have assembled a quality defensive front in an offseason in which New York also added Adoree' Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo to its defense, and retained Williams on a three-year deal.

Related Content

news

49ers avoid being 'left at the altar' in QB derby, 'very excited' about prospects, future of Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch made it clear Monday they traded up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft to select the successor to Jimmy Garoppolo. But they also reiterated they plan to keep Jimmy G as their starter this year.
news

Roundup: Cardinals add veteran safety Shawn Williams

The Cardinals continue to load up on veterans this offseason. Arizona announced Monday it agreed to terms with longtime Bengals safety ﻿Shawn Williams﻿ on a one-year deal.
news

49ers TE George Kittle: I want Jimmy Garoppolo to be my quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers shocked the NFL world when the sent a haul of picks to move up to the No. 3 pick in next month's draft presumably to select a QB. George Kittle weighed in on the potential QB shift during a conversation with Kyle Brandt.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions excited by additions who took 'leap of faith' to move to Detroit

Detroit is looking to leap up into the contending class, and while the Lions are not yet there, their new staff sees the club turning the corner based on how it fared in free agency.
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars headed in 'direction' of picking Trevor Lawrence at No. 1

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was recently asked by NBC Sports' Peter King about his team's intentions at No. 1, and Meyer was about as direct as he could be.
news

Cardinals DL coach: Panthers 'got a jewel' in pass rusher Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick has landed a new opportunity with the Panthers, who signed him to a one-year, $6 million prove-it deal. He's ready to do some proving. Just ask one of his former coaches.
news

Giants co-owner John Mara: New York's roster 'is good enough to make playoffs'

John Mara believes the Giants have the quarterback and the roster to lead them to the postseason and beyond. In his eyes, the time  to return to the playoffs is now, and the clock is ticking.
news

Chiefs sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing ex-Seahawks DT Jarran Reed to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 29 to April 4; Jimmy Johnson resigns as Cowboys head coach

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

DeSean Jackson on joining Rams: Reuniting with Sean McVay an 'intriguing' factor

Newly signed Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson revealed his intrigue with playing for coach Sean McVay, who was the veteran's offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington. 
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Veteran wideout ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ will return to San Francisco for a second stint with the club after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW