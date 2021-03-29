Giants signing DT Danny Shelton to one-year deal

A former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, Shelton moved on to New England via trade in 2018, appearing in 29 games over two seasons with the Patriots and recording 40 tackles (three for loss), three sacks and one forced fumble over that span. Shelton left New England for a two-year contract with Detroit in 2020, appearing in 12 games and recording 37 tackles (two for loss) and one sack before he was released on the eve of the new league year earlier this month.