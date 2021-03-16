Around the NFL

Giants DL Leonard Williams agrees to three-year, $63M deal 

Mar 16, 2021
The New York Giants finally locked up Leonard Williams long-term.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Big Blue and the defensive lineman have agreed to a three-year deal worth $63 million with $45 million guaranteed, per sources informed of the situation.  

The deal includes a $22.5 million signing bonus and drops his salary-cap number to about $11 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Giants used the franchise tag to keep Williams off the free-agent market for the second straight season. He was due $19.351 million on the second tender.

Big Blue GM Dave Gettleman had been trying to sign Williams for the long haul since bringing him over in a trade with the Jets midway through the 2019 season.

The defensive lineman enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020, generating 11.5 sacks, and was a backfield menace, earning 14 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits. Williams was the Giants' best player last season.

Big Blue paid handsomely to keep him in New York for the next several seasons.

The $21 million per-year average puts Williams on par with what ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ signed on a longer deal last season. 

Signing a three-year deal allows the 26-year-old Williams to hit the market again before he turns 30, potentially cashing in with a third lucrative contract.  

The Giants desperately wanted to extend Williams in order to lower that $19-plus million cap hit this season, allowing them to make other moves to bolster a hole-filled roster.

Almost immediately after agreeing to an extension with Williams, the purse strings burst open.

The Giants also agreed to terms with wide receiver ﻿John Ross﻿ on a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes $1 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation. Ross owns blazing speed, and a fresh start could do the wideout some good after struggling to see the field in Cincinnati.

