Around the NFL

New York Giants hire Ben McAdoo as head coach

Published: Jan 14, 2016 at 07:04 AM

The Giants found a new head coach inside their own building.

New York announced Thursday that the team will promote Ben McAdoo to head coach. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news Wednesday. McAdoo, 38, had been the team's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The team will introuduce him at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

McAdoo was seen as a favorite for the job after Tom Coughlin stepped down following a 12-year run with the franchise. The Giants went 6-10 this season, their fourth straight season without a playoff berth.

McAdoo's promotion provides continuity for Eli Manning and the Giants' offense. Rapoport reported that Manning paid a visit to ownership to vouch for a McAdoo promotion. Some in the Giants' organization have compared McAdoo to a "young Andy Reid", according to Rapoport.

"Ben is an outstanding young coach who has great experience and has done a good job as our offensive coordinator these past two years," Giants owner John Mara said in a team statement. "We were all impressed with his energy, his enthusiasm, his vision and his desire. Ben has been preparing for this opportunity since he started coaching, and he has earned his stripes every step of the way.

"Some have suggested he may not be ready, and as I said last week, we want a coach who feels like he has something to prove."

Rapoport additionally reports that Steve Spagnuolo is expected to remain the team's defensive coordinator. The Giants had one of the worst defenses in football last season, though a lack of quality personnel played perhaps the biggest role in the struggles. Expect that to be a major area of focus this offseason as Spagnuolo gets another chance to improve the unit.

The Giants planned to interview Hue Jackson on Thursday, but Jackson surprised Big Blue brass by taking the Browns' job on Wednesday. The Eagles were also very interested in McAdoo, which likely played a role in New York's decision to act when Jackson came off the board.

New York interviewed Spagnuolo, Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, former Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase, former Bills coach Doug Marrone and former Falcons coach Mike Smith. Gase was named the Dolphins' new coach last week.

This is a sensible move by a Giants team that has established a well-earned reputation for its organizational stability. There is much to do on the defensive side of the ball, but McAdoo will continue to oversee an offense that will score points with Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. involved. This was a desirable job, and McAdoo should have an opportunity for extended run.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

The Packers offense received wonderful news on Wednesday regarding the pending return of All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game in 2021.
news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) optimistic about Week 10 return vs. Panthers

It's looking more likely that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury will cost him just one game. The Cardinals QB said Wednesday that he's made "crazy" progress in recovering from the injury and is optimistic about his availability to play against the Panthers.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) headed to IR, facing 4-6 week recovery

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will head to injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said his starting QB will end up on IR with a 4-6 week timeline on his recovery.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back. RB Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday that he's a "victim" from a Nov. 2020 incident that has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.
news

NFL SVP of officiating: 'Posturing' prompted taunting penalty on Bears' Cassius Marsh

NFL senior VP of officiating Perry Fewell addressed the controversial taunting flag on Bears LB Cassius Marsh from Monday Night Football. In his weekly video, Fewell was direct in his explanation of the penalty, supporting referee Tony Corrente's judgment.
news

Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to three-year, $48M extension through 2025

Cleveland continues to lock down critical pieces of its offensive line. The Browns have signed guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $48 million.
news

Arians says Bucs won't target Odell Beckham: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters'

Consider the Buccaneers out of the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. Coach Bruce Arians quipped Wednesday that with Antonio Brown in the building, the Bucs wouldn't chase Beckham.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications 

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.
news

Jets QB Mike White will start vs. Bills with Joe Flacco as backup QB

Mike White is back in action. Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters White will start Sunday against the Bills, while recently acquired veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will be his backup.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW