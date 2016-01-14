New York Giants hire Ben McAdoo as head coach

New York announced Thursday that the team will promote Ben McAdoo to head coach. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news Wednesday. McAdoo, 38, had been the team's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The team will introuduce him at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday.
McAdoo was seen as a favorite for the job after Tom Coughlin stepped down following a 12-year run with the franchise. The Giants went 6-10 this season, their fourth straight season without a playoff berth.
McAdoo's promotion provides continuity for Eli Manning and the Giants' offense. Rapoport reported that Manning paid a visit to ownership to vouch for a McAdoo promotion. Some in the Giants' organization have compared McAdoo to a "young Andy Reid", according to Rapoport.
"Ben is an outstanding young coach who has great experience and has done a good job as our offensive coordinator these past two years," Giants owner John Mara said in a team statement. "We were all impressed with his energy, his enthusiasm, his vision and his desire. Ben has been preparing for this opportunity since he started coaching, and he has earned his stripes every step of the way.
"Some have suggested he may not be ready, and as I said last week, we want a coach who feels like he has something to prove."
Rapoport additionally reports that Steve Spagnuolo is expected to remain the team's defensive coordinator. The Giants had one of the worst defenses in football last season, though a lack of quality personnel played perhaps the biggest role in the struggles. Expect that to be a major area of focus this offseason as Spagnuolo gets another chance to improve the unit.
The Giants planned to interview Hue Jackson on Thursday, but Jackson surprised Big Blue brass by taking the Browns' job on Wednesday. The Eagles were also very interested in McAdoo, which likely played a role in New York's decision to act when Jackson came off the board.
This is a sensible move by a Giants team that has established a well-earned reputation for its organizational stability. There is much to do on the defensive side of the ball, but McAdoo will continue to oversee an offense that will score points with Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. involved. This was a desirable job, and McAdoo should have an opportunity for extended run.