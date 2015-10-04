New York Giants down sloppy Bills in Buffalo

The New York Giants (2-2) never trailed in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bills (2-2) in Buffalo. Here's what you need to know:
- After frying the Dolphins for 277 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to earth against the Giants. Passing for only 36 yards in the first half, Taylor struggled to build rhythm as Buffalo finished just 3 for 16 on third down and failed to register a completion over 20 yards until late in the second half. Without LeSean McCoy or Sammy Watkins on the field, Taylor also saw a pair of long second-half drives die in the red zone. He remains an intriguing and athletic young passer, but Taylor must get this offense going earlier next week against the Titans.
- Eli Manning calmly led the Giants on three touchdown drives as the Bills committed one soul-crushing penalty after the next -- a whopping 17 in total, the second most by any team all year -- to help New York build an early 16-3 lead it wouldn't lose. It was a tale of two halves for Manning, though, as New York's offense mostly struggled over the final two quarters. When they find their flow, Big Blue's attack can hang with anyone, but the G-Men wouldn't have won this game without Buffalo crumbling under a mountain of yellow flags.
- If you missed it, the battle between Buffalo's secondary and Giants wideout Odell Beckham deserves another look on Game Pass. Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore was especially sticky in coverage for a unit that held Beckham to just five catches for 38 yards off 12 targets. Last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year, though, nearly pulled off a carbon-copy replica of his famous one-handed grab against the Cowboys last November:
- With McCoy sidelined by a hamstring injury, rookie runner Karlos Williams was Buffalo's lead dog for the second straight week. His 6-foot-1, 225-pound frame allows him to smash through defensive linemen, but Williams was mostly bottled up after a quick start on Sunday. Still, he became the only player to register a touchdown in all four games this season with his 23-yard scoring catch from Taylor in the second half.