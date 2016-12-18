Around the NFL

New York Giants clinch first 10-win season since 2010

Published: Dec 18, 2016 at 08:19 AM

In a fantastic low-scoring, cold-weather affair, the Giants (10-4) clinched their first 10-win season since 2010 and kept their slim hopes of a division title alive with a 17-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Here's what we learned ...

  1. Eli Manning is officially the one gear in this machine that isn't operating at full speed. The Giants' were gifted a knockout-blow touchdown in the fourth quarter thanks to an unbelievable individual effort by Odell Beckham, who outstretched his non-dominant left hand and hauled in a pass before slipping just inside the pylon. The Giants will take it. Their defense has come together beautifully and it might be the single most dominant unit in football heading into the final two weeks of the season. Should Manning, who still managed over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns without an interception, find his form from last year, this is without a doubt a serious Super Bowl contender.
  1. The Lions had the chance to clinch a division title on Sunday and even though that didn't happen, they did show that they aren't afraid to let quarterback Matthew Stafford rip with the injury to his middle finger. Stafford attempted 39 passes and logged 273 yards (zero touchdowns and a late interception). It wasn't a stellar performance but, more importantly, he did not appear limited significantly. Detroit (9-5) now heads to Dallas for a stellar Monday Night Football matchup that could paint the complete divisional picture a week from now.
  1. We can fool ourselves into thinking it doesn't happen, but there are players who check out at this time of year and start making vacation plans. I don't think any of us could blame them. And then there are moments like the second quarter of Sunday's Giants-Lions game where Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie chases down a wide open Golden Tate and saves a touchdown. On the following play, the Giants forced a fumble and got the ball back. This game was full of smart, passionate football. Giants special teams ace Dwayne Harris comes to mind after hustling down field to block a Lions gunner from pinning the Giants too deep. Also, we think of Lions receiver and return man Andre Roberts, who had the wherewithal to place his foot out of bounds and grab the second half kickoff, resulting in a kick out of bounds instead of a bungled return that would have forced the Lions inside their own 20. That is high-level thinking at a fast pace in the middle of your biggest game of the season.
  1. Both Janoris Jenkins (Giants) and Darius Slay (Lions) were injured in this game and did not come back. Should these injuries become serious (Around The NFL will have rolling updates all evening), they will have major ramifications down the stretch. Jenkins has arguably been the best cover corner in football this season and allows the Giants to station their defensive backfield exactly how they want. Jenkins' play has elevated rookie Eli Apple and allowed Rodgers-Cromartie (who had a fantastic late-game interception) to play without too much responsibility.
  1. While this isn't news to the Lions -- and it's much easier said than done against the Giants -- developing a running game is imperative down the stretch. With the division still very much in question and their schedule getting harder, Stafford won't be able to shoulder the burden he attempted to on Sunday. Dwayne Washington led all rushers with 31 yards on 14 carries. Stafford (two carries, 13 yards) was second best.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots' Bill O'Brien downplays interrogating ex-Cowboys Will Grier, Ezekiel Elliott before Dallas game

New England Patriots Bill O'Brien downplayed the information he might gather from former Cowboys players Will Grier and Ezekiel Elliott ahead of a showdown with Dallas -- even if his opposing offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has it on his mind.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'Bigger opportunity' awaits WR Quentin Johnston after Mike Williams' injury

Injury issues within the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps are unfortunately nothing novel. Mike Williams has been lost for the year, just a season after he and running mate Keenan Allen seldom saw the field together. This time around, though, the Chargers have a rookie first-rounder ready and waiting in Quentin Johnston.
news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles wants different approach from struggling RB Rachaad White: 'He tried to make too many big plays'

After a third game in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have an impressive showing in the run game, head coach Todd Bowles discussed what had been going wrong, and what needed to be fixed before facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones says he was recently hospitalized against his will

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones wrote in a post on social media on Monday night that he was recently hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was later taken to a behavioral health center.
news

Jets signing veteran QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the New York Jets are signing veteran Trevor Siemian to the practice squad, pending a physical, per a source informed of the plan.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills defense preparing to face 'very explosive' Dolphins offense in Week 4

With the Dolphins coming off a 70-point win, Bills coach Sean McDermott is preparing his defense for Miami's "very explosive" offense in Week 4. 
news

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Ja'Marr Chase 'showed why he's one of the best' in 12-catch performance vs. Rams

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a career-high with 12 catches (141 yards) in Monday night's win over the Rams, which 
news

Rams coach Sean McVay on loss to Bengals: 'Just a lot of self-inflicted wounds' 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay says Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals had "a lot of self-inflicted wounds."
news

Nick Sirianni says Eagles 'not a final product yet' despite 3-0 start: 'It's a growth process'

Despite a 3-0 start to the season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says the team is "not a final product yet."
news

Jalen Carter, Eagles defense hold Buccaneers to 174 yards in Monday night win: 'This defense is awesome'

After Philadelphia's win over the Buccaneers, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter says "everybody plays their role and do what they got to do."
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on risking further injury Monday: 'There's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3'

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who strained his calf, was active for Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Burrow talked about the risk of playing on an injury like that. "There is risk to go out there and potentially re-injure it, but there's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3," Burrow said. 