New York Giants blow golden opportunity to seize ugly NFC East

The Giants remain one of the league's great enigmas this season -- fitting, considering that the NFC East has been a weekly riddle that no team seems capable of solving, with everyone starting the final month of the season below .500. The Giants are capable of breath-taking moments like Odell Beckham Jr.'s full-layout, left-handed 21-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. And they are also capable of maddening talent mismatches like the one that had safety Craig Dahl in coverage on Washington's tight end Jordan Reed for the most important play of the game, a third-and-5 late in the fourth quarter. (Had the Giants made the stop, they would have had the ball down by six with more than three minutes to play. Instead, Reed went for 20 yards and time -- and maybe Big Blue's season -- ticked away.) The Giants have had just enough of the former to remain competitive in almost every game -- and to convince themselves that they are capable of putting a complete game together. And just enough of the latter to make it clear how unlikely a 2011-style run would be. They can do no better than 3-3 in the NFL's worst division. Jason Pierre-Paul described the Giants' effort, under the circumstances, as "terrible."