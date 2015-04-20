New strength coach hopes tech will cut down on Raiders' injuries

Published: Apr 20, 2015 at 07:00 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Michigan Live reported that the University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel is satisfied with his athletic department's review of in-game safety procedures after the school came under fire last football season for its handling of quarterback Shane Morris, who suffered a head injury but was left in a game.

