New strength coach hopes tech will cut down on Raiders' injuries

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Oakland Raiders have brought in a former consultant for the U.S. Secret Service, Joe Gomes, to use cutting-edge technology and cut down on the team's injuries.
- Michigan Live reported that the University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel is satisfied with his athletic department's review of in-game safety procedures after the school came under fire last football season for its handling of quarterback Shane Morris, who suffered a head injury but was left in a game.
- The Los Angeles Times profiled former New York Giants wide receiver Steve Smith, who has found his calling in helping to run Xplode Training Center in Chatsworth, California.
- The Sun Chronicle in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, reported that the New England Patriots have joined the clean-up efforts in Foxboro.
- WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina, featuredBuffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who was part of Scholarship Fun Day at Woodruff, South Carolina.
- The Davis (California) Enterprise reported on UC Davis' new conditioning coach, who hopes to stem the tide of injuries suffered by the Aggies last season.
- The Herald-Bulletin in Anderson, Indiana, reported that legislation to expand the state's concussion laws will stall in committee.
- The Columbus (Georgia) Ledger Inquirer reported that high school coaches in Georgia and Alabama have mixed reactions to limits that were passed last week for contact in high school practices in their states.
- The Palm Springs (California) Desert Sun reported on how private coach, especially for quarterbacks, has become a big business.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor