New Riddell SpeedFlex helmet gains traction with college teams

Published: Apr 15, 2014 at 04:53 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Sports Illustrated looked at how ESPN's "Outside The Lines" has re-examined former NFL player Pat Tillman's death while serving as an Army Ranger.
  • KCNC-TV in Denver reported on the use of Guardian Cap padded helmet covers by the University of Northern Colorado during spring practice. Guardian Caps had been heavily discouraged for use by high schools in the state of Colorado last year.
  • News Medical reported on a study presented last week in New Orleans at the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine that said no particular brand or style of helmet or mouthguard tested in 2012 was more likely to prevent concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Resilient Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs defeat Bengals for third Super Bowl appearance in five seasons

The Chiefs will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the third time in Patrick Mahomes' five seasons as starter, but it wasn't easy. Judy Battista writes how Kansas City showed extraordinary resilience to knock off the Bengals in Sunday's AFC title game.

news

The First Read, Super Bowl LVII: Six factors that could determine NFL's biggest game

Of all the potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles facing off with the Kansas City Chiefs was always the most intriguing, NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha writes in The First Read.

news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joseph Ossai's late-hit penalty: 'We're not going to make it about one play'

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai had a late hit on quarterback Patrick Mahomes that resulted in Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker knocking down the game-winning 45-yard field goal. After the game, Ossai was fighting back emotions in the locker room, but head coach Zac Taylor does not blame him, saying, "we're not going to make it about one play."

news

Quarterback injuries finally catch up with 49ers in NFC title game loss to Eagles

The 49ers escaped injuries to their quarterbacks twice during the regular season but finally ran out of answers in a loss to the Eagles in the NFC title game. Jim Trotter chronicles the team's gut-wrenching postseason exit.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE