New Rams coach Spagnuolo hires three more assistants

Published: Feb 09, 2009 at 05:45 AM

New St. Louis Rams head coach Steve Spagnuolo continued his overhaul of the coaching staff, announcing Monday that Clayton Lopez (defensive staff), Andy Sugarman (offense quality control) and Derius Swinton (special teams quality control) have joined the team as assistants.

"All three demonstrated the qualities that we were looking for to mesh with the group we have in place," Spagnuolo said in a statement released by the team. "We hope to have them on board and working within the next few days."

Lopez spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions coaching defensive backs. He also coached defensive backs for the Oakland Raiders in 2004 and 2005 after five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Sugarman last coached in the NFL in 2007, when he was an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions (2003-05) and San Francisco 49ers (1998-2002).

This is the first NFL job for Swinton, who was a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee in 2007 and 2008.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce out vs. Steelers after failing to clear COVID-19 protocols

With a division title in their sights, the Chiefs will be without one of their premier pass-catchers on Sunday afternoon. Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of K.C.'s game against the Steelers and will not play.
news

Rams hope RB Cam Akers (Achilles) could be a factor come postseason

The Los Angeles Rams activated RB Cam Akers off injured reserve just five months after a serious Achilles injury. GM Les Snead spoke with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport about the team's plan for the second-year back.
news

Steelers star LB T.J. Watt will play vs. Chiefs despite cracked ribs

Steelers star T.J. Watt will play against the Chiefs today in a huge game. But as has been the case for most of the season, the Pro Bowl pass rusher will do so in some pain.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW