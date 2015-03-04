Around the NFL

New Orleans Saints shopping Curtis Lofton

Published: Mar 04, 2015 at 07:54 AM

Any team in need of linebacker help? Curtis Lofton is now available.

The 28-year-old, who has yet to miss a regular-season game in his professional career, is being shopped by the Saints' organization, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source informed of the team's thinking.

Lofton will count $9.25 million against the Saints' salary cap this season, and could be a part of some massive money shuffling. The team is currently more than $21 million over the threshold for 2015.

Lofton's dead money is roughly $5 million, which makes the trade route the first -- and most convenient -- route for New Orleans to take, though it's uncertain they'll find takers at that price.

Even in a versatile Rob Ryan scheme, Lofton played a heavy amount -- almost 1100 snaps -- in 2014 and registered 100 tackles and a forced fumble.

He's currently signed through the 2017 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

