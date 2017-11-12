New Orleans Saints put NFC on notice with rout of Buffalo Bills

With seven games remaining in the regular season, coach Sean Payton rejected the notion that the Saints have sent a message about their renaissance -- although he noted that the most important thing is that he is constantly trying to send a message to his own team. Payton preaches a mantra about confidence coming only from demonstrated performance, and there is little doubt the Saints are demonstrating something -- to themselves and to the rest of the league -- they have been unable to conjure in recent seasons, something that certainly did not appear to be on the horizon after their opening two losses. The wins against Carolina and in London against the Dolphins -- a shutout -- have spurred the Saints on.