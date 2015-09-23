New Orleans Saints in irreversible decline? Sean Payton's plight

The defense has been extremely underwhelming through two weeks of action. The Saints rank 25th in total defense and 27th in scoring D. Current coordinator Rob Ryan is not his brother, Rex, and never has been. He's never been as aggressive in his play calls and never pressured as much. The Saints have yet to intercept a pass in eight quarters of action, and have just three sacks. That's not going to get it done. In fairness to Rob, over his 12 seasons as a coordinator -- in Oakland, Cleveland, Dallas and New Orleans -- he hasn't had many difference makers on that side of the ball.