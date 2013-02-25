New Orleans Saints hire Wesley McGriff as secondary coach

McGriff comes to the Saints after serving as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at the University of Mississippi last season.
McGriff, a veteran college coach, helped the Rebels improve from 2-10 in 2011 to a 7-6 record in 2012, including a 38-17 victory over Pittsburgh in the BBVA Compass Bowl.
McGriff also has a track record for developing defensive backs on the collegiate level including New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips, Green Bay Packers defensive back Sam Shields, Houston Texans cornerback Brandon Harris and New York Jets defensive back Yeremiah Bell.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press