New Orleans Saints hire Wesley McGriff as secondary coach

Published: Feb 25, 2013 at 12:28 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints have hired Wesley McGriff as secondary coach.

Coach Sean Payton announced the move Monday.

Offseason Forecast: Saints

Saints-Logo.jpg

With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Chris Wesseling breaks down the Saints. More...

McGriff comes to the Saints after serving as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at the University of Mississippi last season.

McGriff, a veteran college coach, helped the Rebels improve from 2-10 in 2011 to a 7-6 record in 2012, including a 38-17 victory over Pittsburgh in the BBVA Compass Bowl.

McGriff also has a track record for developing defensive backs on the collegiate level including New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips, Green Bay Packers defensive back Sam Shields, Houston Texans cornerback Brandon Harris and New York Jets defensive back Yeremiah Bell.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 7

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot delivers newborn daughter at home

Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, at home Tuesday morning, per the team. Smoot's wife, Aumari, required an emergency delivery as the couple did not have enough time to make it to the hospital.
news

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee arrested on DWI charge

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, police said.
news

Giants place LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR

The Giants' unraveling season absorbed another blow Tuesday as the club placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW