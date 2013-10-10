New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees: Concussion awareness improving

Published: Oct 10, 2013 at 05:23 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Breestold ESPN.com that he believes concussion awareness is improving in the NFL. He also said he doesn't want his sons playing tackle football until they are teenagers.
  • The Albuquerque Journal reported that the University of New Mexico and nonprofit organization Mind Research Network announced a concussion-assessment project called Brain Safe, which will regularly work with more than 200 Lobos athletes using MRI exams.
  • The Plain Dealer reported that Cuyahoga Community College is interested in working with a local health system to provide baseline concussion testing to athletes as young as 10 years old.
  • The executive director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association has created a committee to look at ways to make football safer, MLive.com reported.
  • The Washingtonian profiled a highly rated former prep quarterback who overcame a horrific leg injury and now is a coach-in-training at the University of Virginia.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

