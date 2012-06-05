New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns start minicamps

Published: Jun 04, 2012 at 11:34 PM

The NFL offseason marches on Tuesday, as the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns start their minicamps. Twenty seven other teams will be in action for organized team activities. Stay tuned to NFL Network throughout the day for coverage of all the day's latest news.

Here's what else is on tap:

Jeremiah: Worst-to-First, NFC

Going from last to first in one year is an NFL specialty: Who's got the best chance to do it in 2012? Daniel Jeremiah ranks all four NFC cellar-dwellers. More ...

Daniel Jeremiah gives his worst-to-first candidates in the AFC. And check out his picks from Monday on the NFC teams best poised to make a similar turnaround.

Around the League starts its 32 Teams in 32 Days series with a look at the Indianapolis Colts. What glaring weakness must coach Chuck Pagano address as he enters his first season at the helm?

Finding a comfort zone in the NFL can take a while for some players. Steve Wyche identifies five veteran players who could be in line for breakout seasons.

Terrell Owens is still picking up the pieces from his split-up with the Indoor Football League's Allen Wranglers, but the former star wide receiver isn't giving up on his dreams. After firing his agent, T.O. is eyeing a return to the NFL.

The next edition of "The Top 100: Players of 2012" doesn't air until Wednesday, but Dave Dameshek already has his list of the league's elite ready to go.

Five classic rivalry games featuring some of the NFL's greatest adversaries are up for vote by fans. Select your favorite, then see if it airs June 9 on NFL Network.

Jeremiah: Jags didn't make mistake

The Jaguars did their due diligence on Justin Blackmon, and his character wasn't an issue, Daniel Jeremiah writes. More ...

Happy birthday to former St. Louis Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Torry Holt, who turns 36 on Tuesday, and Saints wide receiver Marques Colston, who turns 29.

Father's Day will be here soon, and NFL Shop is the perfect place to shop for your dad's gift, with sales on everything from polos to NFL-themed golf bags.

You could win $1 million with the all-new fantasy game from the NFL. Pre-register today.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return; 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW