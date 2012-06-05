New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns start minicamps

The NFL offseason marches on Tuesday, as the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns start their minicamps. Twenty seven other teams will be in action for organized team activities. Stay tuned to NFL Network throughout the day for coverage of all the day's latest news.
Here's what else is on tap:
Jeremiah: Worst-to-First, NFC
Going from last to first in one year is an NFL specialty: Who's got the best chance to do it in 2012? Daniel Jeremiah ranks all four NFC cellar-dwellers. More ...
• Daniel Jeremiah gives his worst-to-first candidates in the AFC. And check out his picks from Monday on the NFC teams best poised to make a similar turnaround.
• Around the League starts its 32 Teams in 32 Days series with a look at the Indianapolis Colts. What glaring weakness must coach Chuck Pagano address as he enters his first season at the helm?
• Finding a comfort zone in the NFL can take a while for some players. Steve Wyche identifies five veteran players who could be in line for breakout seasons.
• Terrell Owens is still picking up the pieces from his split-up with the Indoor Football League's Allen Wranglers, but the former star wide receiver isn't giving up on his dreams. After firing his agent, T.O. is eyeing a return to the NFL.
• The next edition of "The Top 100: Players of 2012" doesn't air until Wednesday, but Dave Dameshek already has his list of the league's elite ready to go.
• Five classic rivalry games featuring some of the NFL's greatest adversaries are up for vote by fans. Select your favorite, then see if it airs June 9 on NFL Network.
Jeremiah: Jags didn't make mistake
The Jaguars did their due diligence on Justin Blackmon, and his character wasn't an issue, Daniel Jeremiah writes. More ...
• Happy birthday to former St. Louis Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Torry Holt, who turns 36 on Tuesday, and Saints wide receiver Marques Colston, who turns 29.
• Father's Day will be here soon, and NFL Shop is the perfect place to shop for your dad's gift, with sales on everything from polos to NFL-themed golf bags.