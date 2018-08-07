New-look 'No Fly Zone' could pave way for Broncos' resurgence

The Broncos are well aware that they have plenty of doubters after missing the playoffs the last two seasons. They aren't even surprised that one of those is Talib, who made four Pro Bowls during his four seasons in Denver and bashed the organization in a recent Sports Illustrated article. Talib claimed Denver was ridding itself of its most fiery voices by "firing all the dogs" and criticized Woods for being less imaginative in his defensive scheming than former Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who was with the team from 2015 to 2016 before joining the Los Angeles Rams last season. The Broncos dismissed the jabs, but that doesn't mean they aren't trying to establish a new tone.