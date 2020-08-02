New Lions WR Geronimo Allison opts out of 2020 season

Geronimo Allison's Lions debut will have to wait until 2021.

The former Packers wideout, who signed a one-year contract with Detroit this offseason, has opted out of the 2020 campaign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per an informed source. He added that Allison has a child on the way.

The news comes a day after it was announced franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with 2019 receiving touchdown leader Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive backs Jalen Elliott and Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposa.

Allison, 27, was expected to provide Stafford with another athletic target in a deep WR room that includes Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.

An undrafted prospect out of Illinois in 2016, Allison rose to prominence after snagging more than a few bombs from Packers great Aaron Rodgers. He played in 49 games (14 starts) and accumulated 89 catches for 1,045 receving yards and six touchdowns over four seasons in Green Bay.