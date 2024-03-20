New Jets DL Javon Kinlaw believes New York 'has got everything it needs to make a push to the playoffs'

Born in Washington, DC, Kinlaw grew up in South Carolina and played his college ball there before he was selected No. 14 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Following four underwhelming seasons in the Bay Area, Kinlaw is back on the East Coast with the Jets and reuniting with former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who's now his head coach. That made his signing a natural one in his mind.

"I mean it was kinda like a no-brainer honestly, knowing Saleh and knowing [defensive line] coach [Aaron] Whitecotton," Kinlaw said. "It was a no-brainer. I felt comfortable with it, and this is a fast, relentless young defense and I'm a young player so I just can't wait to get into it with these guys. I look forward to it."

Regardless of what's for dinner, Kinlaw believes he'll be a fit at the Jets' table, one in which he can continue to develop and perhaps realize the first-round potential that largely went unfulfilled in San Francisco.

"Just by knowing what I bring to the table, but also telling me, 'Hey, this is what you can improve on, that's what you can improve on,' and I'm looking forward to it," Kinlaw said of what Saleh and Whitecotton can do to help him along. "You'll see what they've got for me, and I'm looking to take all my improvements head-on, so I can become the player I know that I can."

Though not eye-popping, Kinlaw's coming off a solid final campaign statistically in San Francisco, having played in all 17 games with six starts, a career-high 3.5 sacks, 25 tackles and four tackles for loss.