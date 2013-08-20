New guidelines should help concussion victims return to class

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control announced new guidelines for helping concussion victims return to play. The parameters tell parents and coaches to err on the side of caution.
However, doctors told the Wall Street Journal they are worried about the effect of athletic concussions on youth athletes in the classroom.
Because of those concerns, the U.S. Institute of Medicine is scheduled to release a report this fall on concussions with recommendations on how soon to return victims to a full academic workload.
Brown said there should be a transition period, including 10 minutes of rest for every 30 minutes of study. The academic recovery goes hand-in-hand with the athletic recovery, she said.
Also, the Journal report shows that teenagers might have a higher instance of concussions and the lingering effects.
