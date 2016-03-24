New England Patriots sign receiver Nate Washington

Former Steelers, Titans and Texans wideout Nate Washington signed with the Patriots on Wednesday, the team announced.
ESPN first reported the signing.
The move comes after the Patriots also inked ex-Bills target Chris Hogan before swapping with the Bears for versatile tight end Martellus Bennett.
It's fair to wonder if Danny Amendola could be on his way out, but New England has done this before, stocking up on receivers and keeping those who mesh best with a New England playbook that asks plenty of its wideouts. The team also has Julian Edelman, Keshawn Martin and Aaron Dobson on the roster, but we still expect coach Bill Belichick to consider adding a bona fide speed element in next month's draft.
Washington, in theory, gives the Patriots a downfield target who can line up outside after catching 47 balls for 658 yards and four scores with the Texans last season. At 33, though, he's no savior for a team seemingly happy to dink-and-dunk their way to another double-digit-win season with Tom Brady at the wheel.