Around the NFL

New England Patriots sign receiver Nate Washington

Published: Mar 24, 2016 at 09:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The New England Patriots aren't done adding pass-catchers to the roster.

Former Steelers, Titans and Texans wideout Nate Washington signed with the Patriots on Wednesday, the team announced.

ESPN first reported the signing.

The move comes after the Patriots also inked ex-Bills target Chris Hogan before swapping with the Bears for versatile tight end Martellus Bennett.

It's fair to wonder if Danny Amendola could be on his way out, but New England has done this before, stocking up on receivers and keeping those who mesh best with a New England playbook that asks plenty of its wideouts. The team also has Julian Edelman, Keshawn Martin and Aaron Dobson on the roster, but we still expect coach Bill Belichick to consider adding a bona fide speed element in next month's draft.

Washington, in theory, gives the Patriots a downfield target who can line up outside after catching 47 balls for 658 yards and four scores with the Texans last season. At 33, though, he's no savior for a team seemingly happy to dink-and-dunk their way to another double-digit-win season with Tom Brady at the wheel.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 
news

Bryce Young-led Panthers offense gets just three points as offensive line struggles mount

Rookie QB Bryce Young was hit and harassed often in his two drives, leading Carolina to just three points in the process against the host New York Giants on Friday night. 
news

Ravens sign pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday they have reached a deal with Clowney. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Clowney's deal is for one season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys' camp fights show team is 'nobody's little brother'

Th Cowboys' intrasquad scuffle this week might have caused a ruckus outside the locker room, but inside, both the offense and defense said the altercations portend big things in 2023.
news

Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback for 2023 season

﻿Sam Howell﻿ has been named the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Commanders coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Friday morning.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski backs kicker Cade York despite latest field goal misses

Cleveland Browns kicker ﻿Cade York﻿ has been under the microscope after an up-and-down rookie season and some preseason flubs.
news

Despite Marcus Mariota's preseason struggles, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni isn't open to QB2 competition

After Marcus Mariota struggled through two preseason games, it looks like there is a slim chance rookie Tanner McKee could unseat the QB for the No. 2 spot behind Hurts. "Way too early on this. Marcus is our backup," coach Nick Sirianni said. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night

Cleveland and Philadelphia came away from their Week 2 preseason tilt with an 18-18 tie. 
news

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson 'very thankful' Jaguars passed on him at No. 1

Many thought the Jaguars would select Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, they went with Travon Walker and Hutchinson is happy they did and that he landed in Detroit. 