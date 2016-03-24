New England Patriots sign receiver Nate Washington

It's fair to wonder if Danny Amendola could be on his way out, but New England has done this before, stocking up on receivers and keeping those who mesh best with a New England playbook that asks plenty of its wideouts. The team also has Julian Edelman, Keshawn Martin and Aaron Dobson on the roster, but we still expect coach Bill Belichick to consider adding a bona fide speed element in next month's draft.