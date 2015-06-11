New England Patriots sign QB Matt Flynn

New England announced on Friday it has signed veteran backup Matt Flynn, who will join a quarterback room that expects to start second-year passer Jimmy Garoppolo against the Steelers come Week 1.
Flynn has spent six of his seven NFL seasons in Green Bay, but the Packers made no effort to re-sign him this offseason. Green Bay saw more to work with in Scott Tolzien, but the Patriots aren't looking for a savior. Flynn is a hard-working veteran who gives New England another camp arm.
It's been years, though, since Flynn has produced positive game tape, largely because his arm strength has spiraled into the abyss. That said, the free-agent market for veteran arms is a graveyard, leaving Flynn as the top choice of a very mediocre bunch.
