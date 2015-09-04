New England Patriots season preview: Same old Brady

We always give Bill Belichick the benefit of the doubt (and rightly so). But it's going to take more than expert scheming and the sprinkling of some Patriot Way pixie dust on Malcolm Butler to make up for the loss of Darrelle Revis. The cornerback was the very definition of The Missing Piece in his one-year Foxborough engagement, stabilizing a shaky secondary and allowing the Patriots to attack offenses in a way you only can when you have a true shutdown corner.