New England Patriots morphing into unstoppable AFC power

"The more of those guys that can be involved, the better," Brady said. "Who knows who it's going to be on a particular week? You always have a plan for what you want to do, and then when you get into the game, how that evolves based on how you're playing and what's working and what you need to adjust to, then different guys have to be ready to make those contributions. It's just too much pressure for an offense to have to go through one or two players the whole season. You're not going to be a very good offense."