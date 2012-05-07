New England Patriots fete Matt Light in retirement ceremony

Published: May 07, 2012 at 05:37 AM

Longtime New England Patriots left tackle Matt Light formally retired Monday during a ceremony in Foxborough, Mass.

The 11-year veteran is one of five players in NFL history to have started in five Super Bowl games. With Light's retirement, quarterback Tom Brady is the only current Patriot to have been on the team's roster for each of its three Super Bowl wins.

"On the field, he was a tenacious competitor who had one of the toughest jobs," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said at the ceremony. "Every week he's (been) going up against the greatest athlete on the defensive (line) who was coming after our quarterback's blindside."

The team played a tribute video that featured highlights of Light's career and commentary from Brady.

Both Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick praised Light's dedication and sense of humor on and off the field.

"He had a great sense of when to tighten up and lighten up," Belichick said.

Light closed the ceremony with a quote from Aristotle, "We are what we repeatedly do -- excellence then is not an act, but a habit." He added that he wanted to leave the game in good health.

Light played his entire career with the Patriots. He was chosen by the team in the second round of the 2001 draft.

