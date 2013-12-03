New England Patriots escape Houston with crucial win

The aftermath: Tate was a workhorse for the Texans, carrying the ball 22 times for 102 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Tate entered Week 13 with just one rushing touchdown in his last 20 games and having not rushed for 100 or more yards in his previous 29 games. Tate became the first player to rush for three touchdowns against the Patriots since Ronnie Brown did so for the Miami Dolphins in a blowout of the Patriots in 2008 (you might remember that 2008 encounter as the famous game in which the Dolphins unleashed the Wildcat).