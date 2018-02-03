New England Patriots' dynasty will come to an end -- but when?

There is little doubt now that the Patriots are the NFL's greatest dynasty, besting others for quantity and longevity. The chance to win a sixth title in eight trips to the Super Bowl over the 17 seasons of the marriage of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady dwarfs even the accomplishments of the towering teams of the past. The Patriots had a higher hurdle than all of them to clear: They are the first to exist fully in the free agency and salary-cap era, which is designed to push all teams toward the middle. The playing field that is supposed to be leveled by those constructs, though, has been tilted toward New England for nearly 20 years. A helpful visual: David Andrews, the Patriots' starting center, said among his first football memories was watching the Super Bowl in which the Patriots upset the Rams for their first championship. Andrews was 9 years old.