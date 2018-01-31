Tom Brady: 'Why does everyone want me to retire?'

BLOOMINGTON, Minn -- Tom Brady sits as the presumptive 2017 MVP and guided the New England Patriots to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Even though he sits near the peak of his power, at 40 years old the retirement question continues to swirl around the quarterback.

NFL Network's Andrea Kremer recently sat down with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan. Kremer asked the Krafts if they could envision a scenario where he'd tell Brady it's time to retire.

"I think Tom Brady's earned the right to have that be a decision he makes when he wants to make it," Jonathan Kraft responded.

When asked about Kraft's comments on Wednesday, Brady stiff-armed the retirement talk.

"Why does everyone want me to retire so bad?" he said chuckling. "I don't get it. I'm having fun. The team's doing good. I know I'm a little bit older than most of the guys, but I'm really enjoying it. Obviously, I enjoy the experience of playing in this game. This has been obviously a dream come true many times over. It takes a lot of hard work to get here, and I think our team is working hard ... We're playing against a great football team. So I'm not thinking about retirement. I'm thinking about the Super Bowl and trying to win the most important game of the year."

Despite not wanting to think about retirement in the lead-up to a potential sixth Super Bowl victory, Brady remains aware that football is a day-to-day business.

"I've always wanted to play to my mid-40s, so we'll see," he said. "Football is such a physical sport. Every game could be your last game, that's the reality of the sport."

Neither Brady nor the Patriots are planning for that last game for the GOAT QB to come for at least several more years.