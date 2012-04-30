New England Patriots' Belichick praises Hightower's versatility

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he envisions linebacker Dont'a Hightower playing several roles on the team's defense.
"He might have different roles, depending on what unit we have out there," Belichick told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday.
The defending AFC champs traded up to choose the Alabama linebacker with the 25th overall pick in the NFL draft.
"He's a big, strong guy that can do some different things ... we'll see exactly where he'll fit in here, but I think he's got some versatility," Belichick said, comparing Hightower to former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel.
Belichick also praised Hightower's intelligence and leadership.
"Real smart guy, similar, I'd say, to (Patriots' linebacker Jerod) Mayo, in terms of leadership and command, (and) being able to run the defense."
Belichick also said the team's top pick, Syracuse defensive end Chandler Jones (taken 21st overall), will move around the field a lot, too.
"He moved around pretty competitively," the coach said of Jones' workout at the NFL Scouting Combine.