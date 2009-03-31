New coach Morris tries to set tone with hip-hop start to Bucs' workout

"We're a family. ... Most people like to do that in a one-on-one setting. I like to do it in a 66-man setting, or a 80-man setting or a 53-man setting, whatever the case may be. ... It's challenging a guy, it's inspiring a guy, it's leading a guy, whatever you want to talk about. You give them that message to end your meeting, and we went out and had fun."