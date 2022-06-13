Around the NFL

New Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 'could see myself back' in Pittsburgh

Published: Jun 13, 2022 at 07:43 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

JuJu Smith-Schuster has yet to play an official down for his new team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nonetheless, he can already see himself returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. At least one day, anyhow.

Back in the Keystone State to host a charity event, Smith-Schuster said as much on Sunday.

"I could see myself back here," Smith-Schuster said Sunday at a Pittsburgh-area charity event, via CBS Pittsburgh's Garrett Behanna. "Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me."

Following five seasons with the Steelers, including a 2018 Pro Bowl campaign, Smith-Schuster signed this offseason with the Chiefs on a one-year pact.

Sunday's charity event, which raised money for Paws Across Pittsburgh Animal Rescue, the Miracle League of the South Hills, Vintage and the Magee-Womens Research Institute, allowed Smith-Schuster to return home to say goodbye, essentially.

"It was just very important. It was huge to come back," Smith-Schuster said. "I spent five years here, to come back to the city where I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, that I literally picked up all my stuff and moved. I didn't have time to say bye to the fans. What we're doing today is really cool."

Taken in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Steelers, Smith-Schuster produced 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns in his five seasons in Pittsburgh.

In 2021, he was limited to five games because of a shoulder injury.

Now, Smith-Schuster will be looked upon to fortify a Chiefs wide receiver corps, along with fellow free-agent signee Marquez Valdes-Scantling, that lost Tyreek Hill.

How big a role he plays and if he returns to his prime form remains to be seen on Sundays in the 2022 season. But on this particular June Sunday, Smith-Schuster was back in Pittsburgh and the 25-year-old didn't close the door on a Steel City reunion down the road.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 13

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe announced he underwent his second hip surgery this year.

news

Melvin Gordon 'not going to lay down' in 2022 battle for carries with Broncos

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is not about to give up his share of the backfield workload just because he turns 30 in less than a year.

news

Packers WR Allen Lazard signs RFA tender after sitting out minicamp for long-term deal

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard's standoff over a contract was short-lived. Lazard signed his restricted free-agent tender on Monday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin not attending mandatory minicamp

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will hold out of mandatory minicamp this week. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that McLaurin wouldn't attend the mandatory session as sides try to work out a long-term contract, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Lamar Jackson arrives for Ravens mandatory minicamp after skipping voluntary OTAs

After skipping voluntary OTAs earlier this offseason, Lamar Jackson has returned to Baltimore's facility ahead of mandatory minicamp. On Monday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted an Instagram video with the former MVP QB in the building.

news

Giants OC Mike Kafka wants QB Daniel Jones, WRs to have more 'flexibility' on offense

After struggling on offense the past two seasons, the Giants imported offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka to help jumpstart the operation.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110-meter hurdles in history

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen displayed his world-class athleticism over the weekend, running the third-fastest time in track and field history in the 110-meter hurdles on Sunday.

news

Broncos, Jaguars kick off mandatory minicamps Monday

While a host of teams are ending the final phase of the offseason program with mandatory minicamps starting Tuesday, the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their three days of mandatory work today.

news

Ravens TE Nick Boyle on return from knee surgery: 'Overall, I just feel way better'

Last year, Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was still rehabbing from major knee surgery that he would not fully recover from for the whole of the 2021 season. This year, Boyle is finally healthy and says he might even feel stronger than he did pre-injury.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: 'I'm open to anything just being on the field'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is exploring different roles to get on the field instead of being content with being the No. 2 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott.

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton growing confident with more responsibilities entering Year 2

Entering his second season, Nick Bolton is set to become the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker and the unit's primary signal caller.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW