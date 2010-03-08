New Cardinals safety Rhodes says he and Jets 'didn't mesh that well'

Published: Mar 08, 2010 at 12:29 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- New Arizona Cardinals safety Kerry Rhodes said Monday that he had expected to be back with the New York Jets next season, but he and the team that eventually traded him weren't seeing "eye to eye" in the end.

"We just didn't mesh that well at the end of that journey," Rhodes said during his introductory news conference with the Cardinals. "So right now it's a chance for me to get a new start and have a new beginning here.

"I get to come here and help a team that's already good, just being able to come in and give my leadership and give my playmaking ability here, just try to help in any way I can."

The Cardinals acquired Rhodes from the Jets on Saturday for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft and a seventh-rounder in 2011.

Rhodes is expected to move into the starting spot, opposite All-Pro Adrian Wilson, that was vacated when Antrel Rolle signed with the New York Giants on Friday, one day after the Cardinals released him.

Rhodes had four years left on his contract with the Jets and was due a $2 million roster bonus. Expected to be one of the standouts on coach Rex Ryan's defense last season, Rhodes struggled and even lost his starting job.

"We were successful on defense last year in a lot of categories, and Kerry was a big part of it," Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said Monday. "He played well here for a number of years. Typically, when a new coaching staff comes in, there are going to be bumps in the road. Obviously, there were some between Kerry and our defensive coaches."

Rhodes, a fourth-round pick out of Louisville in 2005, has 15 career interceptions.

