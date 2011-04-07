Nevada's Kaepernick visits with Titans, Broncos; Raiders next

Nevada quarterback Colin Kaepernick met with the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos earlier this week, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
Kaepernick also is scheduled to visit with the Oakland Raiders next week, according to the source. He already has worked out for the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Titans, who hold the eighth overall pick in this month's draft, are in the market for a quarterback. They have publicly announced their intention to trade or release Vince Young, whom they selected with the third overall selection in 2006. Of the three quarterbacks who started games for the Titans last season -- Young, Rusty Smith and Kerry Collins -- only Smith, a second-year pro, is expected to be on the 2011 roster.
The Broncos pick second and presently have three quarterbacks -- Kyle Orton, Tim Tebow and Brady Quinn -- on their roster. But executive vice president of football operations John Elway said last week that the Broncos are closely looking at quarterbacks this year because the team isn't sure it has a franchise quarterback right now.
"Obviously if there's a guy there that's a franchise guy there, we definitely have to look at it because we're not sure we have a franchise guy on our team right now," Elway said. "So, obviously we've got to visit that, look at it, and do our due diligence on it, and then we'll make our decision from there."
The Raiders don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft, the result of a trade with the New England Patriots for defensive end Richard Seymour before the 2009 season. Jason Campbell is expected to be Oakland's starter next season.
Kaepernick has gone from virtually unwanted to a high-round draft prospect, and an impressive workout at Nevada's March 22 pro day further boosted his stock. The consensus among those present was that Kaepernick, a player whom no school except Nevada recruited coming out of high school, probably will be a second-round pick.
Kaepernick passed for 3,022 yards and 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions in his senior season with the Wolf Pack.