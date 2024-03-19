Netflix announces new sports series 'Receiver'

"Receiver" is an eight-episode series set to premiere in Summer 2024 as a continuation of Netflix's relationship with the NFL that first began with "Quarterback," which hit the Netflix Global Top 10 for three weeks last year.

The series is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions, with executive producers Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow from NFL Films, executive producers Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz from Omaha Productions, and executive producer Patrick Mahomes from 2PM Productions.

"The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the 'Receiver' world after the success of our 'Quarterback' series," said Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix. "NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field."

"We were thrilled last summer to see audiences all over the world diving into the lives of NFL quarterbacks," said Joe Zucco, supervising producer, NFL Films. "We believe the extraordinary skills, dedication and passion of the NFL's great wide receivers -- and one tight end -- will make a perfect follow-up."

"We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it's like to play receiver at the highest level," said Peyton Manning. "As we did with 'Quarterback,' we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best."